Ukrainian President Zelensky called on countries on the border with Russia to join NATO and the EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on countries that are on the border with Russia to join NATO and the European Union (EU). His words convey RIA News.

“All European countries that border Russia and do not want it to attack them should become full-fledged members of the EU and NATO,” the head of state said.

He spoke about the question of a Chinese journalist “why NATO?”. Zelensky said that there is a simple answer to it. According to the President of the Republic, when there are no guarantees of security, there are only guarantees of war. At the same time, the politician added that Ukraine needs peace, for this reason, other states should become members of the military bloc and the European Union.