President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians in honor of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, which is celebrated in the country on the eve of May 9. In his speech, the Ukrainian leader called Nazism an absolute evil. He wrote about this on Saturday, May 8, in the Telegram channel.

“When we say ‘never again’, we mean first of all the very specific ‘never forget’. Therefore, this Day is celebrated in many countries – of memory and reconciliation. And we have it not as a substitute for May 9, but in order to preserve and understand the history more fully. Because it is common, one for everyone in the world. To never forget that Nazism was an absolute evil, “Zelensky said.

He noted that anyone who tries to justify Nazism deserves only condemnation.

“Together with Russians, Poles, Belarusians, Jews, Georgians, Armenians, British, Americans, French and many others. And definitely not so that the war claimed the lives of our people 76 years later, ”wrote the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, on May 1, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov announced the double standards of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky towards the Nazis.

The day before, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the glorification of the SS troops after the March of Embroidered Shirts, which took place in Kiev on April 28. The department pointed to the inadmissibility of justifying Nazi crimes.

On the same day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, Vadim Rabinovich, filed a complaint with the police because of the march demanding to open a criminal case.