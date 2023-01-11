Volodymyr Zelensky called for the deprivation of citizenship of Ukrainians with a Russian passport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing in Lviv called for the deprivation of citizenship of Ukrainians with a Russian passport. The video of the speech was published by the office of the Ukrainian leader in Telegram.

Our task is that all people who have dual, triple citizenship, including citizenship of the Russian Federation, who have spiritual or political influence on our country – all these people must necessarily remain with only one citizenship – Russian – and live in the corresponding state Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The day before, Zelensky by decrees deprived four deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of their citizenship. Among them were opposition politicians Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Andrei Derkach and Renat Kuzmin. “If people’s deputies choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, then our actions will be appropriate,” Zelensky said.

Deprivation of UOC priests of citizenship

On January 7, Zelensky suspended the citizenship of 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). According to Lb.ua, Decree No. 898/2022 of December 28, 2022 was not officially made public due to the personal data it contains. It also talks about Metropolitan Jonathan of Tulchinsky and Bratslav, whom the Security Service of Ukraine suspects of high treason. It is indicated that he is the owner of a Russian passport.

Also among the mentioned clergy is the vicar of the Tulchinsk diocese, Bishop Sergius of Ladyzhinsky. According to the publication, he is in a close relationship with Jonathan.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the deprivation of 13 UOC priests of Ukrainian citizenship on Christmas Day to be Satanism.

[Президент Украины] Volodymyr Zelensky has deprived 13 priests of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of their Ukrainian citizenship. And this is on Orthodox Christmas! Satanism as it is Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

“Pro-Russian” religious organizations

In December, it became known about the frequent searches of the SBU in the buildings of the canonical UOC since November. Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country on restrictive measures against representatives of religious organizations allegedly associated with Russia.

It also follows from the document that within two months the country’s government intends to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill with a list of religious organizations that cannot continue to operate in the country because of their affiliation “with centers of influence in the Russian Federation.”

Zelensky said that it is necessary to create conditions in the country in which any “persons dependent on the aggressor country will not be able to manipulate Ukrainians.”

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine reported the discovery of pro-Russian literature in the churches of the Transcarpathian, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions of the country.

“In addition to literature, the Ukrainian special services found symbols of the Opposition Platform for Life party, and in one of the dioceses – Belarusian cash. They also found people who are in touch with the citizens of Russia, ”the Suspilne Telegram channel says.

The ban on the creative activity of Russians

In November, Zelensky supported a petition to ban Russians from any creative activity in Ukraine. The author of the petition, which gained the necessary 25,000 signatures, called for a ban on Russian citizens from carrying out any activity in the field of cinematography, television, radio broadcasting, theater and culture in general on the territory of Ukraine.

Our tasks are the development of an integral national cultural space, its decolonization, the fight against pro-Russian propaganda, the cleansing of the Russian and Soviet heritage that reinforces Russian propaganda narratives in Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In addition, in October Ukraine banned the playing of Russian music in public places. According to the document, “acoustic violence” is prohibited in passenger transport. It is noted that the norm applies not only to urban transport, but also to suburban, intercity and international routes. It also clarifies that the broadcast ban applies primarily to television and radio.

Also, the Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the people’s artists of the country who support Russia will soon be stripped of their titles.