Arakhamia: Zelensky is not responsible for government corruption

The results of the survey, where almost 80 percent of respondents voted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky bears full responsibility for government corruption, look like manipulation. Verkhovna Rada deputy David Arakhamia called for releasing the Ukrainian leader from this responsibility in his Telegram-channel.

According to the deputy, the fight against corruption should remain in the area of ​​action of the anti-corruption vertical authorities.

“I hope that the anti-corruption authorities will strengthen their work, including information, so that the president can deal with war and international diplomacy, and the independent anti-corruption vertical can deal with major corruption in the country,” Arakhamia wrote.

According to other survey data, 55 percent of respondents believe that Western weapons should be supplied to Kyiv only if the fight against corruption is successful. At the same time, Vladimir Zelensky previously stated that corruption cases in Ukraine do not affect the assistance of foreign partners. “This does not concern the weapons of our partners, or money for armaments, or money for the budget to pay pensions,” he said.