Zelensky warned that Russian troops would be a “special target” because of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Ukraine called for new sanctions against Russia because of the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), writes Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened Russia. According to him, if Russian military personnel “attack” the facility in Energodar or “use it as a base for shooting”, they will become a “special target”.

“If catastrophe occurs due to Russia’s actions, the consequences could hit those who are currently silent,” the Ukrainian leader said. According to Zelensky, the West should make efforts to resolve the issue of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and introduce new restrictions against Moscow. “If the world does not now show strength and determination to protect one nuclear power plant, this will mean that the world has lost,” he warned.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported several cases of shelling of nuclear power plants by Ukraine. On August 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out several strikes on the area of ​​the radioactive isotope storage facility at the Zaporizhia NPP. As a result, the power transmission lines of the Kakhovskaya substation were damaged, and a fire started.