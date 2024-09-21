Zelensky called on Constantinople to raise the status of the OCU to a patriarchate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Constantinople to grant the country’s Orthodox Church (OCU) the status of a patriarchate. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel.

Zelensky reported that he had held a meeting with the exarchs of the Patriarchate of Constantinople and called on them to raise the status of the OCU. It is specified that the dialogue took place in Kyiv on August 28.

“I said that our people, Ukrainians, would understand if our status was raised to the patriarchate. The exarchs accepted the information and will convey it to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, they will consult,” he noted.

Earlier, Ukraine adopted a law banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the initiative was supported by 265 out of 450 parliamentarians.