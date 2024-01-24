Zelensky demanded an international investigation into the crash of the Russian Il-76

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky called for an international investigation into the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region. He stated this during an address published in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is clarifying the fate of all prisoners. The Ukrainian leader also instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to inform partners about the available data in the country. “Our state will insist on an international investigation,” Zelensky added.

Earlier it was reported that Zelensky canceled his trip to the central regions of the country after the crash of the Il-76 plane.

The plane crash became known on January 24. The incident was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. As the department indicated, on board the aircraft there were six crew members, 65 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as three accompanying persons. They were transported for exchange.