Zelensky wants to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympics

Volodymyr Zelensky doesn’t fit. From the more or less timid decisions of Western countries on the weapons to send them to defend themselves against the Russian invasion up to the Olympics. Here is the latest front of the controversy, after the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach opened the possibility of the readmission of Russia and Belarus to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As Corriere della Sera explains, “Next Friday the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, meeting in extraordinary session, will formally put to the vote a sensational boycott of the Olympics in the event that the IOC does not immediately close the doors to the option”.

Here are the words with which Zelensky announced the stance: “We know how often tyrants try to bend sport to their ideological interests. And it is obvious that any neutral flag waved by Russian athletes would be stained with blood. I invite Mr. Bach to our bomb-ravaged Bakhmut so he can see for himself that neutrality does not exist.”

Olympics, Bach (CIO): “Russian exclusion violates human rights”

“Barring Russian and Belarusian athletes because of passport or place of birth is a violation of human rights. There is great international support for the readmission of athletes from Russia and Belarus. We are talking about individual athletes who compete in a neutral form, the sanctions against these countries remain”. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, had thus spoken on the subject of the readmission to world sport of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports currently excluded. Bach spoke to German television Zdf on the sidelines of the Luge World Championships in Oberhof in Germany.

“Around the world there is a commitment to the unifying mission of the Olympic Games, to maintain the last bridge between countries and nations and not to encourage another division”, Bach added, specifying again that the sanctions against Russia and Belarus remain following Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine. That means no anthem, no flag, no colors, and no invitations to government members.

Zelensky in Sanremo, Bruno Vespa: “Surreal controversies”

Meanwhile, the controversy over Zelensky’s presence in Sanremo continues in Italy. It also intervenes Bruno Vespa, creator of the event: “In preparation for my trip to Ukraine, Zelensky let us know that he would like to participate in the Festival. Which is not great news for him: he was in Venice, in Cannes, at the Golden Globes”, he explains to Corriere della Sera, adding that he spoke about it “with the top management, then with Amadeus and, all in agreement, they decided placement in the final evening”.

Vespa continues to Corriere: “Imagining that we would have had to ask the Prime Minister’s permission is surreal“, explaining that “freedom of information should always be remembered. In 1990 I interviewed Saddam Hussein against the advice of the Italian government. But this time Italy is very much aligned with Ukraine, until proven otherwise. Rather, I have the feeling that a part of Italian public opinion has somewhat underestimated what is happening in Ukraine”.

