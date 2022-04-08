War between Russia and Ukraine, a new massacre of civilians discovered near Kiev

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. There Russia now it is concentrating its attacks in the south of the country but is aiming above all at the second largest city, Kharkiv. Confirmation comes from Pentagon. Putin has given up on the conquest of Kiev. This was stated by the Secretary of Defense of the United States Lloyd Austin explaining that he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on taking Kiev after his Strength have been rejected by the Ukrainian army. “Putin thought that he could conquer very quickly Ukraineas well as the capital. He was wrong. I think Putin has given up on his efforts to capture the capital and is now concentrated in the south and east of the country “, he explained during a hearing at the Senate.

“There are more victims a Borodyankain this small town, which a Bucha“. Both to the north-west of the capital Kiev and recently returned to Ukrainian control. She said it Zelensky in his traditional evening video message. “Any crime will be punished and every executioner will be found, “he said. Shortly before, the Ukrainian Attorney General Irina Venediktova had announced the discovery of 26 bodies under the rubble of two bombed condominiums a Borodyankaa town that before the war had little more than 13,000 inhabitants. According to local authorities i 200 are missing.

