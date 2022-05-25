The situation in the Donbass is “extremely difficult” and “all the force that the Russian army still has has been poured there to attack”. She said it Volodymyr Zelensky who in his speech in the last few hours argued that “the supply of arms” to Ukraine is “the best investment” for “stability in the world”. The Ukrainian president quoted “Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Slovyansk” in eastern Ukraine, accusing the Russian forces of wanting to “destroy everything”.

“I am grateful to all the partners of Ukraine who help us. But I stress it again, the longer this war lasts, the higher the price for the protection of freedom not only for Ukraine, but for the whole free world – he continued – Hence, the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, multiple rocket launchers, tanks, anti-ship weapons and other weapons, is the best investment to maintain stability in the world and avoid many serious crises that Russia is still planning or already has. caused”.

Zelensky then recalled the “three months” since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, last February 24, when Vladimir Putin announced what for the Kremlin is a “special military operation”. “The third month of our defense has ended. It is a long period – said the Ukrainian president – It was not even assumed by our enemies”.

“They are three months of war crimes of the Russian occupiers. Three months of attacks, destruction, blockades – he continued according to the speech reported by the Ukrainian presidency – We must always remember that these three months have survived thanks to the tens of thousands of enterprises of all those who defend the state. And at the cost of tens of thousands of lives of Ukrainian men and women killed by the occupiers. “

Zelensky criticized Russia’s “wholly inadequate statement” yesterday that it “deliberately ‘slowed down’ the offensive”. “Well – he added – after three months of searching for an explanation of why they failed to break up Ukraine in three days, they found nothing better than to claim that they had supposedly planned to do so.” The Ukrainian president spoke of “almost 30,000 Russian soldiers killed” and “over 200 planes shot down” and reiterates his thanks to “all those who on February 24 decided to take Ukraine’s side”.