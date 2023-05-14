WP: Zelensky planned to attack Russian territories and blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, behind closed doors, proposed to seize Russian cities and blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline. This is evidenced by Pentagon data leaked to the network, writes The Washington Post (WP).

According to US intelligence data, the Ukrainian leader’s personal correspondence with the military command suggests that the attacks were carefully planned. Kyiv’s goal was to gain leverage in negotiations with Moscow, write the authors of the material.

Leak reveals Zelensky’s ‘aggressive instincts’

The WP article notes that the leaked documents show the Ukrainian leader with “aggressive instincts that contrast sharply with his public image as a calm and stoic statesman standing up to Russia’s tough onslaught.” It is alleged that in some cases the President of Ukraine has been seen to restrain the ambitions of his subordinates, but in a number of others it is he who proposes risky military actions. In particular, Zelensky expressed the hope that the Ukrainian army will begin to strike at the territory of Russia, at the same time transferring ground forces inside its borders in order to occupy some border settlements.

Also, the Pentagon documents indicate that at a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny in late February, Zelensky allegedly expressed concern about the lack of long-range missiles in Ukraine capable of hitting the locations of Russian troops in Russia. In this regard, the Ukrainian leader proposed to attack some places of deployment in the Rostov region with the help of drones.

Threats to blow up an oil pipeline

Zelensky’s other plan was to destroy the Druzhba pipeline, which brings oil from Russia to Hungary. According to WP, Zelensky made such a statement back in mid-February this year during a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. Then the Ukrainian leader suggested “just blowing up” the Russian oil pipeline to destroy Hungary’s industry, which is largely dependent on Russian oil.

On May 10, Transneft reported an attempt to commit a terrorist act at the Bryansk loading station, which is part of the Druzhba oil pipeline system. A spokesman for the company stressed that no one was injured in the incident. At the moment, the competent authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Plans for the occupation of Russian territories Zelensky called fantasies

In an interview with The Washington Post, Vladimir Zelensky, answering the question of whether he proposed to occupy part of the territory of Russia, named given information by fantasy. At the same time, he defended the right of Ukraine to defend its territories. Zelensky also denied reports of the use of long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. “No one in our country gave orders to attack or strike on the territory of Russia,” he said.

Zelensky also pointed to the fact that the Ukrainian army lacks long-range missiles to successfully launch a counteroffensive. At the same time, he stressed that long-range missiles are not planned to be used for strikes on Russian territory.

Earlier it became known that the UK handed over several Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine ahead of the counteroffensive. At the same time, it is noted that London received guarantees from Kyiv to use the delivered missiles only on the “sovereign territory of Ukraine”, and not on the territory of Russia.