The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, began this Friday his first official visit to Canada since the beginning of the Russian invasion with a meeting in Ottawa with the country’s governor general, Mary Simon, who serves as head of state.

Following his meeting with Simon, Zelensky, who is traveling with his wife, Olena Zelenska, He plans to travel to the Canadian Parliament, where he will be received by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau and Zelensky will hold a bilateral meeting in which they will discuss the war in Ukraine. The two leaders are expected to sign an agreement to strengthen economic relations between Ottawa and kyiv.

Subsequently, The Ukrainian president will deliver a speech in the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament.



In the afternoon, Zelensky will travel with Trudeau to Toronto, Canada’s economic capital, to meet with a group of prominent businessmen and promote Canadian investments in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

(Also read: The war in Ukraine, the focus of discussion on the first day of sessions at the UN Assembly)

Arrived in Canada. I look forward to holding talks with @JustinTrudeau on defense cooperation, the Peace Formula, and other topics. We will sign important bilateral documents that will strengthen our economic ties. I am also going to meet with the Governor General of Canada,… pic.twitter.com/oqZvK2QVQN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2023

Zelensky arrived in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, on Thursday night from the United States, where in recent days he participated in the UN General Assembly and has met, among many other leaders, with the American president, Joe Biden.

Zelensky’s arrival in Canada was announced by his host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a message on his social network account X (formerly Twitter).

“President Zelensi and First Lady Olena Zelenska, welcome to Canada,” Trudeau wrote along with a video of his reception of the Ukrainian presidential couple at the foot of the steps of the plane in which the latter traveled.

(You may be interested: Is Vladimir Putin behind the thousands of illegal immigrants arriving in Europe?)

Before leaving Canada, Zelensky will hold a meeting in Toronto with representatives of the Ukrainian community.

Around 1.4 million Canadians are of Ukrainian origin, almost 4% of the country’s population, including Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

Canada has become one of Ukraine’s main allies in its war against Russia. Since January 2022, Ottawa has committed more than C$8.9 billion (US$6.615 million) in aid to kyiv.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Of this figure, About 4.95 billion Canadian dollars is direct financial aid and 1.8 billion is military aid, which includes everything from the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to air defense systems, artillery, armored vehicles and ammunition.

(Keep reading: Zelensky says at the UN that Russia is trying to win over certain countries with under-the-table deals)

Additionally, Canada has provided a C$2.4 billion loan to Ukraine this year to support the country’s budget needs.

Ottawa has also imposed sanctions on more than 2,600 individuals and entities linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since authorities in Moscow illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

*With EFE