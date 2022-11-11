Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 11 that media representatives were not allowed to travel to Kherson, which is currently occupied by the Ukrainian military. He explained the corresponding ban by allegedly demining the territory.

“Now, when demining has not even begun yet, we cannot provide media representatives with access to Kherson. It is necessary to clear at least the basic communications, check the main objects, ”the Ukrainian leader said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

Earlier that day, the head of the administration of Kherson Alexander Kobets said that the evacuation of civilians from Kherson continues. Now about 80-100 thousand people remain there.

On November 11, in the Kherson direction, the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper was completed. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that persons who wished to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region were assisted in evacuation.

At the same time, as the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said, a group of more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen tried to disrupt the crossing of Russian troops across the Dnieper. All of them were destroyed by Russian soldiers.

On the same day, the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Ekaterina Gubareva, announced that the Russian military was creating a line of defense on the left bank of the Dnieper.

The order to maneuver was given two days earlier, on November 9, by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu following a meeting with Sergei Surovikin, commander of the united group of troops in the area of ​​the special operation.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later stated, the Kherson region continues to be a subject of the Russian Federation, which is legally fixed. Meanwhile, he added that he could not comment on the actions of the army, as it concerns the course of the special operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

