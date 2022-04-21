Volodimir Zelenski celebrated three years in power this Thursday since he was elected president of Ukraine on April 21, 2019: This former actor by profession never thought that the position would place him in the eyes of the world as a cornerstone and symbol of his country’s resistance to the Russian invasion.

Little could I imagine Zelensky that his role as a modest history teacher who becomes president of the country in the television series ‘The People’s Servant’ would become a reality when he swept the polls with 73, 22 percent of the vote, ousting billionaire Petro Poroshenko from power.

Since the start of Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24,

Zelenski has intervened telematically in the parliaments of numerous European countries, in the United States Congress and before the headquarters of international organizations to demand more weapons, more sanctions and more support for their country in the face of aggression.

Zelensky was born in eastern Ukraine, in the province of Dnepropetrovsk, now Dnipro, on January 25, 1978. Although he studied law at the kyiv National Economic University, he never practiced law as he turned to entertainment and would soon become a television star.

In March 2018, he created his political party Servant of the People, a name that had previously given the title to the television series in which he starred, and in December of that year he announced his candidacy for the presidency of Ukraine.

The May 20, 2019, Zelensky was sworn in as president after winning with 73.22 percent of the vote to the nationalist Petró Poroshenko in the electoral appointment of the previous April.

At that time, his first announcement was the dissolution of the Rada -the National Assembly- to call early legislative elections for July of that year, which his party also won.

From those first steps of his presidency, his first objective was to dialogue with Russia and specifically with its president, Vladimir Putin, something unthinkable for Poroshenko and many Ukrainian politicians.

That contact occurred in December 2019 through a telephone conversation in which both agreed to an exchange of prisoners, which included the Crimeans imprisoned by the Russian authorities since the illegal annexation of the peninsula in March 2014.

To strengthen good neighborliness and seek a solution to the conflict in the Donbas region, in eastern Ukraine, proposed to Putin to include the United States and the United Kingdom in the peace dialogue in addition to the initial “Normandy Quartet”, of which France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine are part.

The Normandy initiative had led to the Minks agreements which, signed in September 2014, established a framework for peace in the area, but which have failed.

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zleneski Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS

Zelensky has always defended the territorial unity of the country and the fact that his first language is Russian, and not Ukrainian, has won him the support of Russian-speakers, who never forgave his old rival Poroshenko for his nationalism.

He supports the spread of the Ukrainian language and culture, but opposes the banning of Russian, a very sensitive issue in a country where the two cultures coexist. At the same time, he supported the pro-European Maidan revolution of 2014 that overthrew the pro-Russian president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych; he performed several performances for the Ukrainian soldiers sent to fight in Donbas and contributed to the military cause with money from his pocket, which cost him the opening of a criminal case in Russia.

A determined supporter of his country joining the European Union, the possible entry into NATO was one of the security arguments that Putin has used to justify the invasion.

Now, to stop the Russian invasion, he seems inclined to accept the country’s neutral status, but in exchange for security guarantees.

