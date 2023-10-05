Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to participate in the European Political Community Summit, a forum aimed at strengthening cooperation between more than 40 countries.

He wrote on the X platform, previously Twitter, “We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region in addition to our joint efforts to enhance world food security and freedom of navigation.”

He added that among the main priorities is strengthening his country’s air defenses as winter approaches.