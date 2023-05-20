The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, has arrived this Saturday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where the G-7 summit, the group of large industrial democracies, is being held. The Ukrainian leader disembarked from a French government plane, and will be welcomed at the meeting after the great turn of events by the US which, after months of reluctance, has announced its endorsement of allied countries delivering F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine.

President Biden this Friday gave his support to an international initiative to start training Ukrainian pilots for the use of these devices, which will take many months. Today, the US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, spoke words that clear up all doubts: “As training unfolds in the coming months, we will work with our allies to determine when the planes will be delivered, who will deliver them, and how many”.

The future delivery of the F-16s is the umpteenth case of the supply of new weapons to kyiv that comes after a long period of reluctance and pondering. It was like this with the HIMARS missiles, with the Patriots anti-aircraft defense, with the Western tanks.

Sullivan pointed out that Ukraine’s partners focused first on delivering what was deemed necessary for the counteroffensive scheduled for this spring-summer. Now that this process is coming to an end, the door is open to this new phase, which will undoubtedly take time to materialize, also in view of the complexity of handling and managing fourth-generation combat aircraft such as the F-16.

The F-16s are not the most advanced model that the US produces, but they are clearly superior devices to the Mig-29 and Su-27 that Ukraine has to perform the same type of functions. Russia, in turn, has Su-35 models that are better than the Ukrainian means. Alexander Grushko, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, reacted considering that “Western countries remain attached to an escalation scenario. This implies enormous risks for them”, according to statements collected by the TASS agency.

Zelensky will participate in two sessions of the summit on Sunday, a European source said. The first with the members of the G-7, where he will therefore have the opportunity to urge his partners to continue in support; and another in which the leaders of the other nations invited to the meeting will be present, among which three important non-aligned ones stand out: India, Brazil and Indonesia. In this case, the Ukrainian leader will try to somehow displace the political position of these capitals. It remains to be seen if his arguments will be able to move attitudes that of course are motivated by political calculations not necessarily linked to legal or moral principles.

In his first hours in Hiroshima, Zelensky held several bilateral meetings, including with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The one in Hiroshima represents the president’s first participation in a diplomatic meeting of this magnitude since the start of the large-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022. Zelenski has arrived in Japan from Saudi Arabia, where he traveled on the occasion of a summit of the Arab League, an organization that brings together some twenty countries.

Zelenski’s movements in Saudi Arabia and Japan, as well as the G-7’s own decision to invite New Delhi, Brasilia and Jakarta, among others, show the growing search by the protagonists for the tension in the axis between this and west, of an approach to important pieces of the board of the global south.

European sources said the Japanese presidency informed the summit participants in advance that the Ukrainian president would participate. It will be of maximum interest to interpret how his approach will be received by the leaders of India and Brazil.

New Delhi abstained at the UN on the vote on the Russian invasion, maintains historic ties with Moscow and has expanded trade with its longtime partner in that phase of geopolitical tensions. Brasilia promotes an initiative to negotiate peace that causes some skepticism among Westerners.

The Seven, in a specific statement on Ukraine, pointed out that in their opinion “a just peace cannot be achieved without the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces and this must be included in any call for peace”, in what seems like a diplomatic message of distance from the initiatives of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Western powers have been seeking for months to convince countries of the global south that have no sympathy for Russian aggression, but are suspicious of what they consider Western hypocrisy in recalling the invasion of Iraq, to ​​their arguments. The group thus seeks to develop its argument on the basis of adherence to the international principles of inviolability of the territory and the sovereignty of States, rather than on a moral level, of struggle between democracies and authoritarian regimes.

Although the key player is China, whom the Seven have asked in their final communiqué to use its influence to achieve the Russian withdrawal, India is undoubtedly a major player. New Delhi maintains historical ties to Moscow, which was its arms supplier when the West opted for other sympathies in the region. For this reason, he abstained in the resolution against Russian aggression. Today, India is cooling its relationship with Russia, it has spoken critical words and, of course, it is reducing the military link, but in 2022 it has multiplied its purchases of crude oil tenfold from Russia, at discounted prices that have saved it some 5,000 million dollars. according to data from the Bank of Baroda, controlled by the Indian state. Although at a discount, the purchases have represented a ball of oxygen for the Kremlin.