Giorgia Meloni’s embarrassment is palpable while at her side the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky attacks his government ally head-on: “Berlusconi? No one has ever bombed his house with missiles like his close Russian friends do. They never arrived with tanks in his garden. No one has ever killed his relatives”.

The words of the leader of Forza Italia were not forgotten in Kiev, who had singled out Zelensky as the provocateur who triggered the war “by bombing the autonomous republics of Donbass” judging the behavior of the Ukrainian leader “very, very negatively”.

“Berlusconi’s wife, ed) has never had to go out in search of food, no one has ever had to pack their bags at three in the morning to escape. And this is thanks to the brotherly love of Russia. There are Russians who took away the lives of the brothers of Ukraine,” adds Zelensky.

Meloni listens, and finally replies: “I don’t agree, in Parliament we have always voted compactly. It is one thing the sentences spoken, another the positions. The centre-right wants to respect the programme, it cares, and will continue to do so in the future”.

But the gap between the former Cav and Kiev remains difficult to bridge. Yesterday in an interview with Repubblica, Zelensky had suggested delivering him “a case of vodka” to “bring him to our side”.