Back and forth at the UN Security Council between the Russian ambassador and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, rotating president of the body, over the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting. The Russian diplomat, Vasily Nebenzja, contested the invitation to the Ukrainian president, “a violation of procedure” that could represent a precedent, to the Council session entitled “Maintaining the objectives and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine”. Edi Rama’s reply was dry: “Stop the war and let’s no longer give the floor to Zelensky.”

At the beginning of the session, Nebenzya asked: “On what basis do you propose to give the floor to Volodymyr Zelenskiy? Ukraine is not a member of the Council.” And the Albanian prime minister: “Those who have a direct interest in the outcome of the matter under consideration can speak before the members of the Council, if appropriate.”

The back and forth continued with the Russian ambassador replying: “If today you bang the gavel thus implementing your decision, the Albanian presidency will be stained.” “I have to say, coming from you, all this talk about breaking the rules in this building is pretty impressive,” Rama replied dryly.

The position taken by the Albanian prime minister was appreciated by Zelensky: “Dear Edi Rama, at the United Nations Security Council you showed the world how to correctly deal with Russia, its lies and its hypocrisy. I thank you for leading the Presidency in such a principled way,” the Ukrainian president tweeted.