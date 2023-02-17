Guerra, Zelensky at the Berlin Film Festival: “Art should not remain neutral”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated for a year now and on the horizon there is no possible negotiated of peace, indeed the Russia is accelerating with the military offensive and United States And Born they respond just as forcefully. A video message by Volodymyr Zelensky was screened during the opening night of the Film Festival Berlin. “Russia has unleashed a war against Ukraine. The art can stay out of politics? No, when it’s a policy of aggression. In this case art cannot be neutral“, the Ukrainian president said to the Berlinale audience. “Berlin has long been a city divided by a wall, a wall dividing civilization and tyranny, democracy and totalitarianism. It was a wall that divided people but also their culture, their philosophies. Now the Russia wants rebuild the same wall from us“, he warned.

“He wants to build a wall between us and Europe“. “In times like these, in a situation like this, art cannot remain outside, it cannot be indifferentit can not be neutral. Needs to pronouncemust make explicit the its location. Of course, cinema, a film, cannot technically change the world. But a good movie can influence, it can inspire, it can help change the world,” he concluded. “Your support is important to us; hundreds of kilometers separate us but we are side by side. We speak different languages ​​but we speak the same language. Today Ukraine is the fortress of the free worldwe defend this fortress for us, with your help, and we defend it for you too“.

