In a video speech broadcast late at night, Zelensky also said that statements made earlier in the day by a Russian leader about the need to reach the Russian-controlled separatist part of Moldova indicated that Russia “wanted to invade other countries”.

Meeting in support of Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to hold a meeting next week in Germany of defense officials and military leaders from more than 20 countries to discuss Ukraine’s immediate and long-term defense needs.

On Friday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that about 40 countries had been invited, including members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, “NATO”, and that responses were still coming in regarding the session, which is scheduled to be held Tuesday at Ramstein Air Force Base.

He did not specify which countries had agreed to attend, but said that more details would be provided in the coming days.

The meeting comes as Russia prepares for what is expected to be a major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Kirby further said that the agenda would include an updated assessment of the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as a discussion of efforts to continue the continued flow of weapons and other military assistance.

He also said he would include consultations on Ukraine’s defense needs after the war, but was not expected to consider changes in the US military posture in Europe.

Canadian heavy artillery

In another development, Canada said on Friday it had provided Ukrainian security forces with heavy artillery, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge earlier this week to send more artillery pieces to Ukraine in the face of a Russian attack on its eastern regions.

The Defense Ministry said Canada has now delivered a number of M777 howitzers and their ammunition to Ukrainian forces, and is finalizing contracts for armored vehicles that it will send to Ukraine as soon as possible.