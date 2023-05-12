Ukraine has lifted the foot of the accelerator of the great counteroffensive that it has been announcing for months to try to recover territory occupied by Russian forces and break some lines that have been stagnant since last year. Carrying out this military operation at this time would mean paying a high price in human lives, President Volodimir Zelenski said Thursday. “We have to wait, we need a little more time,” said the president, to launch what is expected to be the largest movement of his army since Russia began the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Zelensky understands, in a BBC interview, that his soldiers are ready in terms of numbers and motivation, but that they do not have all the weapons they need and that, according to him, the allies promised.

From his words, once again, an appeal to the allies to send more vehicles and ammunition with which to combat the invasion emerges. At the same time, it is possible that the presidential announcement is a strategy to play catch-up, since Ukrainian military sources acknowledge that everything is now ready to launch the attack. At the end of the day, the Russian Defense Ministry denied that Ukrainian forces had managed to break through its defensive lines, after several Russian military bloggers claimed on their Telegram channels that Kiev troops had advanced north and south of the city. of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine. Some even suggested that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had already started, according to Reuters.

“In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet,” insisted Zelensky, who is scheduled to meet the Pope in Rome this Saturday, according to Vatican sources. He referred more specifically to armored vehicles that will “protect” his units. “We can move forward with what we have and I think we can be successful, but we will lose a lot of people and I think that is unacceptable,” the president said at his Kiev headquarters.

Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba tried this week to lower expectations about the military operation. “Do not consider this counteroffensive the last, because we do not know what will come out of it,” he said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy took advantage, as almost all those in charge of the Kiev government usually do when they intervene in foreign media, to demand more arms and ammunition of all kinds from Berlin.

Last September, Ukraine struck a surprise ax blow at Russian army positions in the Kharkiv province. That counteroffensive allowed dozens of towns that had been occupied for half a year to be won in just a few days. The Ukrainians forced the invading troops to withdraw to the fringes of the neighboring Lugansk region. Now, the Kiev authorities have been commenting in public on the counter-offensive they are preparing for so many months that the element of surprise is hardly going to be as significant as on that occasion.

The timing of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is determined by two variables: on the one hand, the availability of weapons provided by its NATO allies; On the other hand, the weather. In the first case, a spokeswoman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces assured EL PAÍS last week that the Leopard tanks were already located at the front. Military sources in the eastern Donetsk region have assured this newspaper that everything is ready on all front lines to launch the attack, and that there is a strategy underway to confuse the enemy.

This newspaper has been able to confirm that tankers trained in the combat with Leopard are already on the front lines in the southern region of Zaporizhia. However, in Donetsk, the hottest of the war, officers from an armored brigade explained this week that their soldiers were still abroad training in the use of these German-made armored vehicles. Ukrainian partners have committed to provide 150 Leopard units.

The other condition to start the offensive is time. Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, has reiterated in the last month that the rain would determine at what time in May the military campaign to break through the Russian defenses would begin. This May there is little rainfall in Ukraine, which would facilitate the movement of armored vehicles, both heavy tanks and infantry transport vehicles. The forecast is that kyiv will receive about 700 of these armored vehicles for the counteroffensive to transport troops.

Mikola Bielieskov, one of the leading experts from the National Institute for Strategic Studies, a body dependent on the Ukrainian presidency, explained last March that the scale of what his Army is planning is so large that it is most likely that the counteroffensive was in June or even July.

Zelensky’s words are part of the complexity of an offensive operation of this size, in a war line that extends for some 1,200 kilometers and in which the sieges of municipalities turned into bastions by the Russians will be inevitable. In addition, Ukraine has against the fact that a large part of its most experienced troops are exhausted after more than a year fighting with a low rotation.

According to military theorists, an attacking Army must have at least a three to one superiority over the defending Army. General Sergei Melnik, head of the Kharkov province, stated on April 24 in an interview with EL PAÍS that the counteroffensive this spring would require an even greater superiority, from four to six. Russia has been reinforcing its defensive lines for eight months, and has built 800 kilometers of fortifications not seen in Europe since World War II.

Ukraine is also preparing for a possible landing on the southern front, crossing the Dnieper river. This operation, extremely difficult due to the width of the river, requires great artillery support, aerial fire and a large number of amphibious vehicles.

Yuri Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, warned in March that without the supply of American F-16 fighter jets, the success of the counteroffensive was not guaranteed. Washington has so far refused to provide these aircraft to Kiev due to the difficulty of preparing the pilots and the supply chain for the fighters, but also to avoid an escalation in tension with Moscow. Poland and Slovakia have delivered more than 20 MiG-29s (two squadrons) this year, Soviet-made aircraft known to the Ukrainian Air Force.

