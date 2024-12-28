The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, has assured that the North Korean Army Not only is it participating in the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, but it is also suffering “many” casualties due to the poor protection that Moscow provides to its soldiers and has urged China to “put pressure” to their neighbors to avoid an escalation in the conflict.

“The North Korean Army is involved in the fighting. They have suffered many losses. Many,” Zelensky said in his daily afternoon speech, in which he assured that “The Russians send them to raids with minimal protection” and that neither the Army nor “the North Korean executors” have “any interest in the survival of these Koreans.”

The Ukrainian president has lamented that, in this context, “it is impossible” to take the North Korean fighters as prisoners and has revealed that his troops have managed to “capture” several of these soldiers, but these “They were seriously injured and could not be resuscitated.” “Their own people are executing them, there are cases of this type (…). This is one of the manifestations of the madness that dictatorships are capable of,” he added.

Thus, Zelensky has appealed to “Korea’s neighboring (countries) and in particular China” to exercise “adequate” pressure on Pyongyang to prevent the war from escalating.

These statements come after the South Korean National Intelligence Service confirmed this Friday the capture by Ukraine of a first wounded North Korean soldier, in the midst of the deployment of troops in the Russian region of Kursk, scene of an incursion by the Ukrainian Army since August.

This same week, South Korean authorities estimated around 1,000 North Korean soldiers killed or injured in the fighting in the Russian region of Kursk (west) between the armies of Ukraine and Russia, which has military backing from Pyongyang.

The war in Ukraine It broke out almost three years ago.when at the end of February 2022 the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, gave the order to militarily invade his neighboring country. Since then the conflict has progressed without apparent continuity and with the battle front lines stagnant.