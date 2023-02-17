President Zelensky announced the imminent removal of the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message in his Telegramchannel expressed confidence that the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv would soon be lifted. He assured that this issue is already being worked out.

“A tank coalition has already been created for Ukraine, the taboo on the supply of long-range missiles is already being lifted,” the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, today one can observe the strengthening of the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He added that Kyiv’s partners were already convinced of the need to form an aviation coalition for Ukraine, as this would be an important step for global security.

Earlier, retired USMC intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Zelensky must accept the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to activate negotiations. He suggested that the problem, due to which negotiations have not yet begun, is “Kyiv’s unwillingness to accept the reality in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to gain advantages over the Russian Armed Forces.”