Zelensky called the situation difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in four directions of the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assessed the situation for the country’s Armed Forces (Ukrainian Armed Forces) in four directions of the front. During the address published in his Telegram-channel, he called the situation difficult in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) controlled by Kyiv and in the Kharkov region.

The politician discussed the military actions with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky. “Today I spoke with the commander-in-chief, the Pokrovsk direction is the one with the most assaults, it is also not easy in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kupyansk directions,” the Ukrainian leader said.

The day before, Syrsky reported to Vladimir Zelensky on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction. During the meeting of the Headquarters, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also spoke about the situation in the Kursk region of Russia.