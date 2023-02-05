President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said about the very difficult situation in the Donbass

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on February 5 during a video message in his Telegramchannel assessed the situation in the Donbass and called it very difficult.

“It is very difficult in the Donetsk region, fierce fighting,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky also noted that the offensive of the Russian military continues on the front lines.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that the Armed Forces of the country would not surrender the city of Artemovsk.

Prior to this, adviser to the head of Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Kyiv was paying a very high price for holding the city, and refused to name the exact number of losses.