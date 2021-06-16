President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciated the possibility that the leaders of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will reach an agreement on the fate of the republic without her participation. Zelensky’s interview with foreign media published on his official website…

Zelensky noted that “the whole world is waiting” for the results of the meeting between Putin and Biden. “I say this openly and rejoice, because when people sit down and speak, even if they leave without result, this is already the result of their meeting,” he said.

The President called the wording “Do not decide for Ukraine without Ukraine” as very fair, but admitted that “it does not work at all”. In his opinion, Putin and Biden will talk about Donbass.

“I think that there is nothing terrible in this. But it is impossible to decide for Ukraine. I’m sure this is unrealistic. And what they will say without us is understandable. We are not invited to this meeting, therefore, I believe, there will not be exactly that specific result, ”Zelensky said.

He added that no one knows Russians better than Ukrainians, and vice versa. “Therefore, we clearly understand that there will be no agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine between the Russian Federation and the United States,” Zelensky concluded.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Dmytro Kuleba, said that “no agreements regarding Ukraine, reached without Ukraine, will not be recognized.”

Biden and Putin will meet on June 16 in Geneva.