Vladimir Zelensky: since the beginning of the Northern Military District, Ukraine’s losses amounted to 31 thousand people

The losses of Ukrainian troops since the beginning of the Russian special operation amounted to 31 thousand people. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky presented such data during a press conference in Kyiv, reports TASS.

Information on the number of wounded within the framework of the forum “Ukraine. 2024” the head of Ukraine did not disclose. “I won’t say how many wounded, because Russia will know how many people left the battlefield,” the publication quotes Zelensky RBC. The number of missing people, according to the Ukrainian president, needs to be clarified. Thus, some fighters who were considered missing in action were later returned to their homeland during a prisoner exchange.

Zelensky noted that currently the ratio of forces between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is “1 to 7.” To change the situation at the front, the balance of forces must be “1 to 1.5,” the politician is convinced.

Earlier, answering a question about attracting those who went abroad to military service, Zelensky estimated the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 880 thousand people. He explained the desire to return citizens of mobilization age to Ukraine as justice.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in turn, assessed Russia’s losses during the battles for Avdievka as minimal. According to the calculations of the Russian department, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdeevka over the last two days of the operation amounted to 2.5 thousand people.