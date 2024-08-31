Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion in military aid since 2022, but has limited the use of its weapons to Ukrainian territory and cross-border defensive operations.

“Clearing the skies of Ukraine from Russian guided aerial bombs is a powerful step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and achieve a just peace,” Zelensky said in his evening video address.

“We need the capabilities to truly and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he added in an appeal to the United States, Britain, France and Germany. “We need both approvals for long-range capabilities as well as your long-range missiles and rockets.”

He noted, without giving details, that his representatives “provided all the necessary details” to Ukraine’s partners.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Umerov, who is in Washington with a delegation on Friday and Saturday to meet with U.S. officials and experts, said in an interview broadcast by CNN that Kyiv had shown that Russian airfields used to bomb Ukrainian cities were within range of deep strikes.

“We have made clear what kind of capabilities we need to protect citizens against Russian terrorism that the Russians are inflicting on us, so I hope we will find listening ears,” Umerov added in the interview conducted late Friday.

Zelensky is expected to make a similar appeal in person next month, when he presents a plan for victory to President Joe Biden near the end of his White House tenure, and he will also attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko, who led Kyiv’s delegation, said in a post on Twitter that they discussed steps needed to restore Ukraine’s energy system, including a “significant contribution” through an $800 million energy sector financing package announced in June.

She added that Russian airstrikes affected more than half of Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure.