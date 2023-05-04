He Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed this Thursday, from the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Haguethe creation of a special court “to punish the crimes of Russian aggression” and specifically against President Vladimir Putin.

Putin “deserves to be condemned for his criminal actions from here,” said the Ukrainian leader, who arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday night from Finland, again on an unannounced visit for security reasons.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants in mid-March, one against Putin and the other against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, for the alleged illegal deportation of children and their transfer from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. , which could constitute a war crime.

Zelensky rejected from the ICC any type of “hybrid immunity for war criminals” and stressed that only a “full-fledged” court could guarantee “full justice” and “lasting peace”.

The Ukrainian leader also insisted that true justice must be sought and that “bold decisions” are needed to correct the deficiencies of international law.

“It is our historical responsibility” to make the punishment of the crime of aggression unavoidable in order to avoid new wars, he stressed.

“Something more than the fate of a country is at stake: the defeat of an aggressor and an end to aggressive wars as such can be achieved,” he asserted.

According to the Ukrainian leader, in April alone Russia committed 6,149 war crimes in Ukraine, with 207 civilian deaths, including 11 children. In the bombardment of Kherson this Wednesday, 23 civilians died and 45 were injured, he recalled.

He attributed the origin of these crimes to a Russian aggression that began more than nine years ago, with the annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the “bloody war” in Donbas.

Zelensky also referred to the experience of the Nuremberg Tribunal, which judged those responsible for Nazi crimes at the end of World War II. A special international tribunal was the only instance capable of ensuring that those responsible for a war of aggression were held accountable.

Until now, 35 countries, including the Netherlands, have backed the creation of a special international court for the crimes of this war of aggression, while some, including the United States, suggested the creation of a “hybrid” or “joint” court, with international participation but based on Ukraine’s own laws.

During his visit to Finland, the Ukrainian leader sought the support of this country and the other four that participated in the so-called “Nordic summit” (Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland).

Zelensky landed on Wednesday night at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. on a Dutch government plane and was received this Thursday in The Hague by the presidents of the Senate and Parliament, Jan Anthonie Bruijn and Vera Bergkamp.

His visit also coincides this Thursday, May 4, with Remembrance Day, in memory of the fallen in World War II, a day during which several commemoration events are planned, the most important being in Dam Square in Amsterdam.

Zelensky has traveled abroad frequently in recent months, including to the United Kingdom, France and Poland, with last December’s visit to the United States being his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.

The Netherlands has supported Ukraine with weapons, money and technology, as well as training Ukrainian soldiers on Dutch soil. The Dutch government has mobilized some 2.5 billion euros this year to support Ukraine. Most of these funds are earmarked for military support to kyiv.

On joining NATO

The president also referred this Thursday to NATO and he called for a “very clear message” from NATO that Ukraine will be able to join the Alliance “after the war.”

“We are realistic. We know that we will not join NATO during the war, but we want to get a very clear message that we will join NATO after the war,” Zelensky told a news conference in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Rutte affirmed that his country “supports Ukraine’s ambitions in NATO” and specified that the preparatory work for the Alliance summit next July in Vilnius includes efforts to “take some step” in the final declaration of the leaders regarding the entry of Ukraine into the body and not using formulas from previous summits.

Zelenki, who was “convinced” of the victory against Russia, once again called for the delivery of arms “as quickly as possible” and, in particular, asked the Netherlands and Belgium to help Ukraine create a coalition of countries willing to give him armored vehicles that complement the delivery of tanks that the Western allies are already giving him.

