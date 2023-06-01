Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky asked his allies on Thursday to form a coalition to send Patriot anti-missile batteries to Ukraine to shield the skies from Russian attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks, especially in Kiev. “I will speak with some allies of a potential coalition of fighters [militares] and a coalition of Patriots, our new initiative; we really need it”, Zelensky said in Moldova, in the castle of Mimi, just twenty kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

In this Palace of Bulboaca, near Chisináu, almost fifty European leaders meet this Thursday at the summit of the European Political Community, which has once again shown —and with more symbolism, due to its location— rejection and a common front against the full-scale invasion launched by the Kremlin.

This Thursday is the second meeting of a new European project, which goes far beyond the EU and welcomes countries such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, those of the Balkans or the United Kingdom (which left the Union three years ago), and that it is destined to find solutions to the deep divisions in the continent on migration, security or energy. “The presence of these leaders in our country is a clear message that Moldova is not alone and neither is our neighbor Ukraine, which for a year and three months has opposed the barbaric invasion of Russia”, remarked the Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, hostess of the summit.

In a verdant wine-growing region of Moldova, European leaders will have much of their focus on the Ukraine. The neighboring country shows signs of getting ready for the expected counteroffensive, with some preparation operations. Meanwhile, Russia is trying to compromise kyiv’s air defenses and Ukraine has to use as many of its limited anti-aircraft missiles as possible to try to stop the attacks. The one this Thursday over the capital – the nineteenth in the last month – has killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl, and has caused a dozen injuries, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow has launched Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, which are harder to intercept because of their speed. Despite this, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that they had shot down the 10 rockets fired from Russian territory. The same thing happened on May 29, when 11 Iskanders were shot down by Patriot batteries over kyiv. Hence Zelensky’s strong calls for a new coalition to provide those powerful anti-missile batteries. Ukraine has two Patriots, one provided by the United States and the other by Germany and the Netherlands. A coalition of Western fighters – such as the US-made F-16s that Kiev hopes to receive sooner or later – and Patriots “would show that there is no possibility of launching attacks against Ukraine”, Zelensky pointed out in English, in his speech before European leaders.

When the war launched by Russia has already exceeded 15 months, Kiev increases the pressure on NATO to join and to receive some kind of security formula, which would cover not only Ukraine, but also neighboring Moldova, which, according to Sandu has asserted, acts as a shield for neighboring Russia. “Our future is in the EU. And Ukraine is also ready to join NATO, we are waiting for NATO to be ready to welcome us,” Zelensky remarked.

NATO’s relationship model with Ukraine and the different security formulas that the Alliance can offer, as an organization, or its members, bilaterally, is the great debate these days, ahead of the crucial July summit in Lithuania. NATO and its allies are reluctant to offer binding security guarantees to Kiev – the mutual defense shield provided by NATO – as these could lead the country guarantor of that security to go to war against Russia, something the Alliance does not want. . They opted to provide Kiev with more limited commitments in the form of “safeguards” or “security agreements” that would imply anchoring Ukraine in the organization, and a different degree of commitment to reinforce military assistance to form a deterrent shell, according to EL PAÍS. .

The summit that Moldova hosts is the most important event in its recent history and Chisinau has shielded itself from security measures. The country, with 2.5 million inhabitants, is a candidate for the EU and the territory of Russian influence campaigns – a few weeks ago Sandu accused the Kremlin of planning a coup. The airspace is closed these days and NATO video surveillance planes – French, British and Romanian troops – watch the skies to ensure the safety of the summit.

