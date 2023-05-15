Volodymyr Zelensky wants Berlin to support a coalition with other partners to supply modern fighter jets that can deal with Russia’s dominance in airspace, one of the keys to deciding the course of the war and hastening its end. “We can make the defeat of the aggressor irreversible already this year,” said the Ukrainian president on his first visit to Germany since the start of the war, where he also received the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen on behalf of his country, one of the main European awards.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reluctant to provide Ukraine with Western-made fighters like the ones Zelensky is demanding, dodged his guest’s request, merely retorting that his country is already providing Kiev with modern air defense systems to ward off planes. russians. Even so, both leaders highlighted the harmony that marked their meeting after months of tensions between the two capitals.

Zelensky is taking advantage of the European mini-tour that has also taken him to Italy and which ended this Sunday with a surprise visit to Paris to try to gather support to create that coalition for the counter-offensive that the Ukrainian forces plan to undertake in the coming weeks. The Ukrainian leader’s visit comes a day after Germany announced the largest military aid package to Kiev since the start of the Russian aggression, a contingent of artillery, tanks, armored vehicles, reconnaissance drones and anti-aircraft defense systems. for a value (2,700 million euros) that equals everything sent so far by Berlin.

The Ukrainian president has also wanted to counter fears that his Armed Forces could attack Russian territory with more modern Western weapons, a fear that has been substantiated by the revelation, published by The Washington Postthat Zelensky has raised this possibility with his generals.

Until a few weeks ago, the Western allies considered the transfer of long-range cruise missiles as a red line that could not be crossed, given the risk of provoking an escalation by Moscow if Kiev used them to attack Russian territory. The UK has broken that taboo by sending its Storm Shadows, which cover up to 300 kilometres, and Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy and Defense, has called on European partners to pitch in with their long-range artillery ammunition. . “We are not going to attack Russian territory,” Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Scholz in Berlin. The counter-offensive will be limited to “liberating the legal and world-recognized territory of Ukraine,” he added, dressed in his usual military garb of khaki pants and a black sweater.

Relations between kyiv and Berlin have gone through moments of tension, but Zelenski’s visit to Germany has served to show an image of harmony. The Ukrainian president repeatedly thanked Scholz for the billions in military aid and stressed that Germany is a “reliable partner” and a “true friend.” “The Ukrainian people will be forever grateful. German aid is saving many lives in Ukraine, ”he noted, noting that Berlin is the second largest contributor, behind only the United States.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Russia’s defeat “irreversible this year”

Scholz, for his part, underlined his country’s commitment to continue supporting Ukraine “as long as it takes” and dodged a question about the old tensions between the two countries. He also did not comment on kyiv’s hopes of joining NATO, which the Ukrainian president once again requested from Aachen. “We have to find the algorithm to get Ukraine to become a NATO member. We can do it already this summer at the summit [de la Alianza Atlántica] in July,” he said, and assured that a decision in this sense “will turn the eastern European border into the lock that will keep Russian imperialism in the past, forever.”

From left to right, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola , this Sunday in Aachen, western Germany. FEDERICO GAMBARINI (AFP)

In Berlin, Zelensky asked the West for help to defeat Russia in the coming months: “Now is the time for us to determine the end of the war already this year; we can make the defeat of the aggressor irreversible already this year, ”he stressed. On external peace initiatives proposed by other states, the Ukrainian leader said he was willing to consider them, but stressed that they should be based on Ukraine’s position. “The war is taking place on the territory of our country, and therefore any peace plan will be based on Ukraine’s proposals,” he insisted. “Ukraine is ready for peace. But she demands, rightly and with our support, that that cannot mean freezing the war and having a Russian-dictated form of peace,” Scholz said.

The demonstrations of good harmony between Zelenski and Scholz continued in Aachen, where Zelenski received, once again, the political backing of Europe and its institutions. The president is, together with the people of Ukraine, the winner of the 2023 Charlemagne prize. “Europe is with Ukraine”, underlines the board of trustees that has been awarding this prize since 1950 to “notable personalities who have committed themselves to European unification”, since Winston Churchill to the fathers of the EU Jean Monnet and Robert Schuman, as well as rulers such as Felipe González, Helmut Kohl, François Mitterrand, Angela Merkel or Emmanuel Macron, and two of the last popes, John Paul II and Francisco.

This was reiterated by the European leaders who accompanied an emotional Zelensky at the ceremony in the historic Coronation Hall of the Aachen City Hall, from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Chancellor Scholz and the Polish Prime Minister , Mateusz Morawiecki. From the rostrum, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, also applauded.

Russia’s war against Ukraine “has confirmed a finding: Ukraine is part of the European family,” Scholz said. “Europe will only be fully united when Ukraine becomes a full member. I know it’s your dream and it’s also our wish,” Morawiecki assured Zelenski, before the two embraced. “Ukraine embodies everything that the idea of ​​Europe stands for. That is why I am convinced that he will prevail, that he will achieve peace and his dream of having a place in our European family,” Von der Leyen said.

Zelenski appreciated the words, although he insisted that it is time to move from promises to actions. “The time has come to consolidate the strength of our unity with the decision to integrate Ukraine into the EU. Europe will not be complete until Ukraine enters, ”he warned.

And it is that for many acknowledgments that the EU has granted Ukraine in these months – in December, the European Parliament also awarded the highest EU prize in the field of human rights, the Sakharov prize for freedom of conscience, “to the Ukrainian people, represented by Zelensky”—the biggest prize, Ukraine’s entry into the European bloc, is not yet in sight, although the former Soviet country has taken steps in a very short time that other contenders take decades to achieve: Ukraine received candidate status in June of last year, just three months after submitting your application. And although in February Von der Leyen threw a jug of cold water when recalling in Kiev that there are no shortcuts to join the bloc, on her last visit to the Ukrainian capital, on May 9, the head of the European Executive gave a new encouragement: the first oral evaluation of the ukrainian advances in the seven steps imposed by brussels to start the accession negotiations will be known in june, the german announced. And the written evaluation, the most important, will be received by the Member States only a few months later, in October.

Without expressly mentioning these deadlines, Zelenski limited himself to emphasizing this Sunday in Aachen: “The Ukrainians will always make Europe stronger.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.