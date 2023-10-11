Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 1:03 p.m.



The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a surprise trip to Brussels this Wednesday to attend the NATO Defense meeting, where he asked for help to “survive the winter.” “It is one of our biggest challenges and we are preparing, but we need support from the leaders, that is why I am here today,” he said. Zelensky has also met with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, with whom he has discussed the importance of Ukraine adopting NATO standards to increase its interoperability.

The debate has focused on the needs of the Ukrainian Army to “push Russian troops out of its territory.” Zelensky has referred to the need to reinforce anti-aircraft defense systems “in specific points” of the country to protect civilians, electrical infrastructure and grain; and also about the importance of sending more artillery to kyiv: “we need it to defend ourselves,” he stressed.

Stoltenberg has also stressed the need to mobilize more support for Ukraine. “Anti-aircraft systems are needed to protect cities and critical infrastructure, artillery, ammunition… I hope that the allies will announce more help,” he acknowledged. The political head of the Alliance has pointed out that the country needs “sustained help” over time. Even more so when the military organization is seeing how Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to “use winter as a weapon.” «He will try to attack the country’s energy and gas infrastructure and we have to prevent that from happening. “Air capacity can make a big difference.”