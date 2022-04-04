An unconventional speech marked the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night (3) in Las Vegas, United States. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, condemned Russian violence, reinforced that he fights for the freedom of his people and denounced the death of 153 children.

“We defend our freedom: to live, to love, to soar. In our land, we fight with Russia, which brings a horrible silence with its bombs. The silence of the dead. Fill the silence with your music. Fill in today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social media, on television. Support us any way you can. Any – but not silently,” Zelensky said in a video broadcast.

+ Moscow accuses Ukraine of staging killings in Bucha to frame Russia, says Tass

+ Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of war crimes after massacres of civilians

“War. What is more opposed to music? The silence of ruined cities and dead people. Our children draw rockets, not shooting stars. More than 400 children were injured and 153 died, and we will never see them drawing,” he said. @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/OgnIiCZWYr — Jacque Saraiva (ツ) (@jacquesaraiva) April 4, 2022

Shortly after Zelensky, John Legend took the Grammy stage with Ukrainian singer Mika Newton to perform the song “Free”. Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk also recited a poem at the performance.

“Our musicians wear bulletproof vests instead of tuxedos. They sing for the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will appear anyway,” declared the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky remains under siege in the capital Kiev by the Russian invasion, which has been going on for more than a month. As Russian troops began to withdraw from parts of the city last Saturday, many civilian bodies were found dead in the streets with signs of execution.

Буча, Київська область. На вулицях лежать тіла людей із зв’заними руками, що були застрілені 🇷🇺 солдатами. Ці люди не були військовими. Вони не мали зброї. Вони не представляли загрози. Скільки ще таких випадків відбувається прямо зараз на окупованих територіях? (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vsALjHP2UW — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 2, 2022

