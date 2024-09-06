Ukrainian President Zelensky is in Germany for a meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of the Country at the US air base in Ramstein. Before the meeting, he had a long telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the preparation of a new military aid package from Paris for Kiev and the need to strike deep into Russian territory. From Ramstein, the Ukrainian Prime Minister recalled that about 6,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded by Ukrainian troops during the ongoing operation in the Kursk region and that since the beginning of the operation on August 6, Kiev has captured 1,300 square kilometers of the Russian region, where more than 100 settlements are located. As previously announced, he asked for new supplies of weapons.