Musk supported Zelensky's idea to hold a peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland

Billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk expressed hope for organizing a peace summit on Ukraine at the request of head of state Vladimir Zelensky. This is what he's talking about wrote on his page on the social network X.

“I hope this happens,” the businessman wrote. Musk stressed that it is time to end the deaths in the trenches.

Earlier, Zelensky appealed to Swiss President Viola Amherd with a request to organize a high-level peace summit on Ukraine. Amherd announced this at a press conference in Bern.

“Zelensky asked me if Switzerland would also like to organize a high-level peace summit. And I confirmed that we are ready,” she said.

What exactly did Zelensky ask for?

The Ukrainian leader stressed that any country that “respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” will be able to become a participant in the peace summit. In particular, Kyiv would like to see states of the Global South among the participants, including a delegation from the PRC, Zelensky added.

We would very much like China to be involved in our formula and to be included in the summit. But not everything depends on our desire. Let's hope that all civilized countries will be involved in the peace summit See also SAR First Lady Asma Assad visited Moscow and confessed her desire to learn Russian Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

At the same time, as he writes RIA News, if a peace summit on Ukraine does take place, it will be based not on Zelensky’s peace formula, as he himself wants, but based on the situation in the world. At the same time, without Russia this meeting will have no meaning, the source added.

In November 2022, Zelensky presented ten conditions for his “peace formula” for Ukraine. According to him, the country needs effective security guarantees, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the state, the release of all prisoners and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelensky completely excluded a return to the Minsk agreements from his formula.

Related materials:

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Moscow and Kyiv attempted to hold several rounds of negotiations. The first three rounds took place in Belarus in February 2022. Then they tried to hold negotiations on Turkish territory in March, but even then the attempts were unsuccessful.

The meeting in Istanbul on March 29, 2022 lasted for three hours, but the parties did not reach an agreement.

Photo: Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone/Reuters

Russia has repeatedly expressed its readiness for a constructive dialogue and search for peaceful ways to resolve the conflict, but Zelensky banned negotiations with the Russian Federation at the legislative level. At the beginning of 2024, Vladimir Putin said that he was ready to end the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible on Russia’s terms. But to do this, Zelensky needs to lift the existing ban.

What else did Elon Musk propose regarding the conflict in Ukraine?

From the very beginning of the special military operation, Elon Musk has repeatedly called on Ukraine for a peaceful dialogue with Russia. At the same time, he immediately expressed support for the Kyiv authorities and even sent them several thousand satellite communication terminals so that with their help the authorities could coordinate Ukrainian soldiers.

However, Musk soon realized that such actions would not help to end the conflict as quickly as possible, and announced the impossibility of transferring devices to Ukraine further.

“So many deaths for such an insignificant result,” the businessman said, criticizing the tactics of the Ukrainian army.

Photo: Denis Balibouse / Reuters

In September 2022, Elon Musk gave a speech at a conference in Aspen. Then he called on the international community to sit down at the negotiating table and said that the Russian President wants peace. Musk also proposed his own peace plan, which implied that Crimea would remain part of Russia, and the residents of Donbass would decide for themselves who they wanted to stay with.

In addition, Musk responded to the situation with the Nazi in the Canadian Parliament. Then, in honor of Zelensky’s arrival, a former SS soldier, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunk, was invited to the meeting. He was greeted with applause in the hall. Afterwards, Canada apologized for honoring the SS man, but Musk decided to express his opinion.

“I don’t want to shock anyone, but there is a small chance that not everything is Russian disinformation,” the businessman wrote on social networks.

In January 2023, Elon Musk began criticizing Western politicians for supplying Ukraine with missiles that it wanted to use to attack Crimea. The entrepreneur called this position an escalation of the conflict, emphasizing that a global war could break out due to the actions of the West.