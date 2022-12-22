Members of the Ukrainian army will be able to effectively use American-made military equipment in combat, if given the opportunity. With this statement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress on Wednesday, December 21.

“Ukraine has never asked American soldiers to fight in our country instead of us. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers are perfectly capable of handling American tanks and planes on their own,” he stressed.

Thus, the head of state hinted at expanding the range of guns supplied to Kyiv, since so far Washington has refrained from transferring heavy equipment.

In addition, in his speech, Zelensky called on congressmen to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

On December 21, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Washington as part of his official visit to the United States. He met with the American president and held personal talks with him, during which Joe Biden confirmed his readiness to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense capabilities.

Earlier in the day, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki opined that Zelensky had flown in from the United States amid declining support for Kyiv and Russia destroying Ukraine’s energy sources.

The United States and Western countries have stepped up cooperation with Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.