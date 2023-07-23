Zelensky says he urged Stoltenberg to convene Ukraine-NATO Council on grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to convene the Ukraine-NATO Council. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

The politician asked to convene a Council on the situation in the Black Sea and the grain corridor.

I approached Jens with a proposal to convene such a council without delay for appropriate crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in a few days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also said that he had phoned the NATO Secretary General and discussed with him the situation in the Black Sea, as well as Kyiv’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. The Ukrainian leader added that during the conversation, the parties touched upon the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the Vilnius NATO summit.

Termination of agreements on the grain deal

On July 17, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the agreements on the grain deal were actually terminated, it was stopped.

Unfortunately, the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not yet been implemented. Therefore, its action is terminated Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would consider returning to the grain deal, taking into account and implementing all of its principles.

The politician stressed that Russia does not oppose the grain deal as such, especially given its importance for the global food market.

And of course, we will consider the possibility of returning to it, but only on one condition – if they are fully taken into account, and most importantly implemented, that is, all the previously agreed principles of Russia’s participation in this deal are implemented without exception. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Among the conditions for the Russian side to return to the deal, the politician listed: the withdrawal of Russian grain supplies from sanctions restrictions, the elimination of barriers for Russian banks and financial institutions servicing such supplies, as well as the resumption of supplies to Russia of spare parts for agricultural machinery and the removal of blocking from Russian assets related to the industry.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia about the consequences of withdrawing from the grain deal. According to him, if Moscow refuses to renew the deal, then the rest of the world will pay attention to the fact that Russia has turned its back on providing the countries of the Global South, Africa, Latin America and Asia with the necessary food at affordable prices. Sullivan believes that in the future Russia may face “enormous diplomatic costs.”

Ramon Lobo, an economist and deputy of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela PSUV, believes that Moscow has decided to withdraw from the grain deal as a response to the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance.

I can conclude that this action is also a response to NATO's bellicose stance towards Russia Ramon LoboEconomist, deputy of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela PSUV

Hope for Turkey

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Turkey could influence Russia and bring it back to the implementation of the grain deal. He added that this is necessary to obtain the necessary food at reasonable prices around the world.

Blinken noted that Russia’s withdrawal from the deal and threats to attack ships in the Black Sea bound for Ukrainian ports have severely frozen commercial shipping and insurance needed to transport agricultural products.

We look to Turkey to play the role it has already played, a leading role in getting things back on track. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in turn, wished to restart the grain deal in the foreseeable future.

The politician promised to hold talks with his Russian counterpart. According to him, the parties will adhere to telephone diplomacy, while Putin’s visit to Turkey may take place in August.

We will use all the tools of diplomacy and focus all our efforts on this issue. The compromise that serves humanity in war has already been reached, and we will do our best to continue it. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Grain deal without Russia’s participation

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergei Nikiforov said that Kyiv hopes to continue grain supplies through the Black Sea corridor without Russia’s participation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that in this case, the parties to the agreement should take into account the risks, since the grain export route passes near the war zone. Also, a representative of the Russian leader noted that Moscow is ready to replace the supply of Ukrainian products for needy countries for free.

Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, believes that the grain deal is impossible without Russia’s participation.

How can it be without us at all? Without Russia, this is completely unacceptable. It is clear that Ukraine has its own goals and its own understanding, but I do not know if Ankara will agree to this. Türkiye periodically makes all sorts of decisions without us, which discourage us a little. If they are going to do this, it is clear that we want to defend our conditions Svetlana Zhurova First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that there is a possibility of concluding a bilateral grain deal between Moscow and Ankara.