Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began a tour of the Baltic states in an unannounced visit.

Zelensky arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday, and was received by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at Vilnius Airport.

Zelensky is scheduled to travel in the coming days to Latvia and Estonia, which are members of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Zelensky said that during this visit he wanted to thank countries for their “unconditional support for Ukraine.”

“Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are reliable friends and principled partners,” Zelensky wrote.

He added, “The agenda of the discussions includes security, joining NATO and the European Union, cooperation on electronic equipment and drones, and further coordination of European support.” It is noteworthy that Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia are among the most supportive of Ukraine, as they provide Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian support.