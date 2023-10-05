Thursday, October 5, 2023, 09:43



The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, arrived early in the morning in Granada to participate in the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) that brings together more than 40 European leaders this Thursday.

“Our joint objective is to guarantee the security and stability of our common European home,” the president, whose presence was in doubt until the last moment, wrote in a message on X, the former Twitter. “This should be a productive day for Ukraine and for Europe as a whole,” he said.

Zelensky has indicated that Ukraine’s priority, now that winter is approaching, is to “strengthen air defense.” “We have already laid the foundations for new agreements and we are looking forward to their approval and implementation,” he added.

The Ukrainian president has announced that his country has “substantial proposals” in order to “strengthen the European security architecture, in particular regional security.”

As he explained, during the summit “special attention will be paid to the Black Sea region as well as joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation.”

Neither the Spanish nor the Ukrainian Government had wanted to confirm Zelensky’s presence at the meeting for security reasons. The Ukrainian president has already traveled to Chisinau (Moldova) where the previous CPE summit took place last June. In the first, held in Prague in October 2022, he spoke by videoconference.