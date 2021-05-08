President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the ambassadors of the EU and G7 countries, arrived in the Luhansk region. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the office of the head of state.

It is specified that as part of a working trip to Donbass, Zelensky will take part in a ceremony in memory of those killed in World War II.

Earlier on May 8, Zelensky addressed his compatriots on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. He urged not to forget how Ukrainians fought in World War II together with Russians, Poles, British, Jews, Belarusians, Georgians and others. “And definitely not so that the war claimed the lives of our people 76 years later,” the politician emphasized.

In early April, Zelensky visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbass, presented them with gifts and state awards, and later checked the combat readiness of the troops in the Kherson region on the border with Crimea.