Zelensky makes first visit to Latin America since becoming president | Photo: EFE/EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived this Sunday (10) in Buenos Aires to attend the inauguration ceremony of Javier Milei as President of Argentina and, upon arrival, spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

“While in Argentina I spoke with Macron. I informed him about the events on the front line and thanked him for all the military assistance provided by France,” Zelensky said on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The president said he spoke with Macron about Ukraine's “priority needs” “and the next French defense package, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine's firepower.”

He also highlighted the importance of the upcoming European Union leaders' summit that “opens Ukraine's EU accession talks”, stated that Kiev “fulfilled all the recommendations required of the European Commission” and noted that “the decisions of the European Council will have a significant impact on the motivation of society and the Ukrainian Army”.

“In this regard, I appreciate President Macron’s personal efforts to ensure the unity of the EU,” he added.

On a stopover on his way to Argentina, the president of Ukraine met yesterday in Cape Verde with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia.

The Argentine press said that Zelensky would travel to the presidential inauguration of Milei, who publicly demonstrated his support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian military invasion. It is Zelensky's first trip to Latin America since the start of the war.

Ukraine makes improving relations with Latin America, Africa and Asia a diplomatic priority this year.