Zelensky arrived in Pokrovsk in the DPR and announced the resignations of officials

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Pokrovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city of Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and announced the resignations of Ukrainian officials. The politician stated this in his Telegram-channel.

Zelensky arrived in Pokrovsk together with the new commander of the Joint Forces (JF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andrey Gnatov. The politician noted that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction requires immediate solutions.

“I was surprised that some relevant officials have not been here for six months or more,” said the Ukrainian president. He promised to draw appropriate conclusions about them.

Earlier, Zelensky fired the previous commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Sodol. Sodol held the position of commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for less than six months, from February 2024.