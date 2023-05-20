President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, May 20, arrived at the Japanese airport of Hiroshima, where the summit of G7 leaders is being held. The politician announced this on his Twitter page.

“Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation,” he wrote.

Zelensky expressed hope that the settlement of the situation in Ukraine would become closer.

The politician flew to Japan immediately after the announcement of the summit participants about the introduction of new sanctions against Moscow, the TV channel notes. NHK. It is noted that the G7 countries intend to limit the supply of transport, construction and industrial goods to the Russian Federation.

Zelensky’s visit was previously confirmed by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The ministry emphasized that an agreement on the online participation of the President of Ukraine in the summit was reached back in March, during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv. After that, the Ukrainian leader expressed his desire to attend the summit events.

A tête-à-tête meeting on Ukraine with G7 leaders with Zelensky in person will take place on the last day of the summit, May 21.

The day before, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, also confirmed the information that Zelensky would attend the G7 summit in Japan and meet with US President Joe Biden.

The G7 summit under the chairmanship of Japan is being held in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21.