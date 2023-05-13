Zelensky flew to Italy to meet with the leadership of the country and the Pope

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome to meet with the country’s leadership and Pope Francis. How informs TV channel Rai News, at the airport of the capital, the Ukrainian leader was met by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy in the status of Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

In the morning, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister George Meloni. After that, the head of Ukraine will attend a reception with Pope Francis. At the same time, there is information that Zelensky may stay in Rome for the night, after which he will go to Berlin on the morning of May 14.

According to the Italian TV channel, the local police stepped up security measures against the backdrop of the visit of the Ukrainian president. In particular, a no-fly zone has been introduced over the center of Rome, and some areas of the city are controlled by sappers, snipers and dog handlers. In total, about a thousand employees of various law enforcement agencies are involved in the protection of law and order.

Meanwhile, it became known about Zelensky’s plans to launch a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a southerly direction due to the political significance of Crimea. This was announced by military expert Ed Arnold in an article for The Guardian. He also called the scenario of a landing operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine across the Dnieper river unlikely, since such an event would be extremely risky.