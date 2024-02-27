Albanian Foreign Minister Hasani announced Zelensky's arrival in the country

Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in the country. Minister about this wrote on social network X.

Hasani announced Zelensky’s arrival in the country and stressed that it was a great honor to welcome the Ukrainian president in Tirana. The politician arrived in the country on an unannounced visit; the purpose of his trip was also not disclosed.

According to AFP, Zelensky plans to meet with a number of regional leaders as part of the planned Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit.