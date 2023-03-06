German Bild announced disagreements between Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny over Artemovsk

Disagreements arose between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny over Artemivsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). About it informs German newspaper Bild, citing its own sources.

According to the publication, the reason for the dispute was that the president and the commander-in-chief have “fundamentally different views” on what is happening. Thus, Zaluzhny recommended thinking about the retreat of Ukrainian forces from the city “for tactical reasons” a few weeks ago, while the head of state considers it necessary to continue to hold Artemivsk.

However, a Ukrainian military analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The vast majority of soldiers on the front lines don’t understand why the city is being held.” “The guys in Bakhmut are asking questions: what is the strategy? Why should we dig in when the enemy surrounds us?” he said.

The Ukrainian fighters themselves are sure that they should have received an order to retreat long ago, adds Bild. One of the military called the situation in which the Armed Forces in the city will be completely surrounded, a disaster.

The plight of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk

Earlier, sources among Ukrainian officers told The Wall Street Journal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost a number of the most trained army units near Artemivsk over the past couple of months. According to them, we are talking about the defeat of combat-ready units. It is also noted that Kyiv transferred units with different levels of motivation and training to the city.

The military in Artemovsk itself also announced a distress. So, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Magyar recorded a video message from the Ukrainian military who are defending the city. According to one of the servicemen, the losses amount to a company or two per day, “a company lives one night”, and in a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose a whole battalion, so it seems appropriate to withdraw from the city.

Ukrainian troops were predicted to leave the city

On March 4, The New York Times columnist Mark Santora suggested that the second visit in a week by the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, General Alexander Syrsky, to Artemivsk indicated the precarious situation in which the Ukrainian troops found themselves. The journalist acknowledged that, despite the resistance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which “cling to their positions in the ruined city,” Russian forces have recently managed to achieve success, seizing control of one of the most important supply arteries of the Ukrainian army.

In turn, columnists Matthew Mpouk Bigg, Vivek Shankar and Andrew Kramer indicated that the Kyiv authorities began to prepare the Ukrainian public for the surrender of Artemivsk, contrary to Zelensky’s statements. According to the authors of the publication, the Russian Armed Forces “slowly but surely began to take up positions in and around Bakhmut.”