Zelensky-Arab League, the accusation of the Ukrainian president: “Some of you have closed your eyes”

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyin his speech in English at the Arab League summit underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, launched an appeal to Arab countries to support “the 10-point peace formula” drawn up by Kiev to put an end to “war, suffering and evil”. “I greet all those who are ready to join us on the path of justice. Ukraine has published the peace formula to end the war. Even when war enters our house, we do everything so that other people’s houses remain standing,” Zelensky said, recalling Kiev’s role in extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative that “stabilized markets and helped many, including Arab League nations.”

Addressing Arab leaders gathered in the hall of the Ritz-Carlton hotel, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who regularly sits in his seat, Zelensky said that “the Ukrainians did not choose war. Our troops have not gone to other lands. They have not engaged in the annexation and plundering of other nations’ resources. But we will never submit to foreigners or colonizers. That’s why we fight”. The Ukrainian leader then wanted to launch a “noble appeal to all of you to help protect our people, including the Ukrainian Muslim community” and recalled that Crimea was the first region “to suffer from the Russian occupation”, indicating that “those who had to suffer the occupation are Muslims”.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, spring cleaning for Zelensky: the Net plays down

Then the indirect jab at Assad, while the Syrian delegation would have refrained from using headphones to listen to the translation. “Unfortunately there is someone in the world and here who turns a blind eye (to Russian crimes, ed). I’m here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how much the Russians try to influence, there must be independence”, underlined the Ukrainian president, while, according to some media, the president of Algeria himself, Abdelmajid Tebboune, would have decided not to participate in the summit precisely in controversy with the invitation advanced by Saudi Arabia to Zelensky.

Subscribe to the newsletter

