Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (SNBO) to implement a strategy to strengthen the country’s military potential in the face of eventual NATO membership and with the stated goal of recapturing the Crimea, a peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, and reestablishing control over the rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

It is the first time that such a national security policy doctrine has been adopted in Ukraine, according to Zelensky’s press service, calling the current presence of Russian troops in Crimea a “temporary occupation”. “This is a document that establishes the planning of the security system, the purpose of which is to ensure the implementation of state policy in the field of defense and determine the ways to set priorities in the military field,” says the statement from the Ukrainian presidency.

Similarly, the security strategy approved by Zelenski, the note continues, “will contribute to the integration of Ukraine into the Euro-Atlantic space and its entry into NATO.” Another objective set out in the new doctrine is “the active participation of Ukraine in international peace and security operations.” It is also stressed that “protecting Ukraine from aggression is not aimed at achieving military parity with Russia, which would lead to excessive militarization.”

Earlier, the top Ukrainian leader approved another document calling for “restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders”, which includes Crimea and Donbass as parts of its territory. All this to “send a signal to the International Community that Kiev is consistent in its intention to recover the lost territories.”