President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the Strategy of Ukraine’s Military Security, which provides for the country’s membership in NATO, the end of Russia’s “temporary occupation” of Crimea, as well as the state’s readiness to contain aggression. Document text published on the site head of state.

The purpose of the strategy is to ensure the implementation of the state policy in the field of defense and to determine the ways to implement the priorities of the state policy in the military sphere. At the same time, the document does not provide for the achievement of military parity with Russia.

“The implementation of the strategy will contribute to Ukraine’s integration into the Euro-Atlantic space and the acquisition of NATO membership,” the document says.

Earlier, Zelensky approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea. Zelensky put into effect the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council. The strategy defines a complex of diplomatic, military, economic and other measures that will be aimed at returning Kiev control of the peninsula.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum on the peninsula. Ukraine considers it an occupation.