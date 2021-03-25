President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the country’s military security strategy, which provides for Ukraine’s membership in NATO. This is stated in the official documentpublished on the president’s website on March 25.

The purpose of the document is to ensure the implementation of state policy in the field of defense and to determine ways to implement the priorities of state policy in the military sphere.

“Comprehensive protection of Ukraine corresponds to the sovereign, inalienable right of each state to self-defense against aggression, enshrined in the UN Charter and does not aim to achieve military parity with the Russian Federation, which would lead to excessive militarization of the state, but envisages maintaining a balance and a combination of military and non-military means to ensure military security Ukraine, ”the document says.

It is noted that the strategy defines the goals and objectives of the implementation of state policy in the areas of defense, military development, aimed at protecting national interests from military threats. It will also help prevent or deter the enemy from using full-scale military force.

It is also reported that the implementation of the strategy will help the acquisition of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

On March 20, it was reported that Ukraine needs an action plan for NATO membership in order to understand where the alliance sees it in a ten-year perspective.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina expressed the opinion that the action plan will be a solution, thanks to which the country will be able to mobilize efforts for further reforms, as well as integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.

Earlier on March 11, Stefanishina said Kiev was looking forward to appointing Ukrainian representatives to positions at NATO headquarters, command structures and agencies as part of a partnership with expanded capabilities. She noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to maximize the status of NATO’s expanded partner.